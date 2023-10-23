In the presidential elections on Sunday 22 October in Argentina, the centre-left Peronist coalition led by the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, exceeded expectations by obtaining 36.68 percent of the votes and being the most voted. The ultra-liberal and far-right economist Javier Milei, who had been considered the favorite in some polls, took 29.98 percent, while the center-right candidate Patricia Bullrich remained at 23.83 percent.

To be elected in the first round a candidate would have had to get at least 45 percent of the votes, or 40 percent with a ten point advantage over the second: there will therefore be a run-off on November 19th between Sergio Massa and Javier Milei. Center-right candidate Patricia Bullrich was excluded, as she had tried to present herself as a candidate breaking away from the past, but in more responsible, predictable and less excessive terms than Milei. She surpassed the other two candidates only in the city of Buenos Aires, which has been an autonomous city since 1994 and the votes of its inhabitants are counted separately from those of the province.

Although voting in the presidential elections in Argentina is compulsory (the penalty is a fine), around 74 percent of those entitled to vote voted, a higher turnout than in the August primaries, but the lowest among presidential elections since the return to democracy in 1983.

Argentina is going through its worst economic crisis in two decades, with inflation reaching 138 percent year-on-year in September, and the two candidates have opposing visions of how to solve this problem.

Massa has proposed himself as the only possible alternative to Milei’s far right, despite many blaming the crisis on the Peronists and despite Massa having been head of a super-economic ministry for the last 14 months without managing to improve the situation. He promised more market-friendly policies and spending cuts, but with consideration for the effects on the population, given that social safety nets and government subsidies are essential for many Argentines. However, these are things that he was unable to implement as minister, despite his extensive powers.

Milei, on the other hand, promises to make materialisation, i.e. the abandonment of the national currency in favor of the dollar, effective (in reality a complex measure considered by many to be mostly unachievable) and claims to want to «burn the Argentine Central Bank», symbol of errors in the economic and financial management of the country. The other proposals are typical of the far right, from the defense of the freedom to bear arms to the clear opposition to abortion and prenatal diagnoses (it is instead in favor of the sale of organs, considered an “economic resource” which someone may be forced to use log into). He is animated by a visceral anti-communism and is revisionist on the numbers of dead and disappeared, that is, people arrested during the dictatorship of whom nothing was later heard.

