A mosque in Jenin, West Bank, Palestine, was attacked by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The death toll from Israel’s attack on the Jenin mosque in the occupied West Bank has risen to three. This was revealed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to CNN, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the total number of deaths in the occupied West Bank since October 7 was 90 people.

The Israeli military said earlier that it had launched an airstrike early Sunday local time against a mosque in Jenin to thwart what it called an “imminent terror attack.”

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CNN that the IDF has new intelligence that “indicates there is an impending attack from a joint Hamas and Islamic Jihad force” that is conducting preparations from an underground command center at the Al-Ansar mosque.

Previously, several months ago, there was heavy fighting in Jenin for about two days, and Conricus said that IDF operatives had discovered a “terrorist” tunnel system inside the mosque.

The IDF and the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) also issued statements confirming the attack on the tunnel.

“In joint IDF and ISA activities, the IDF carried out airstrikes against the underground terror complex at the Al-Ansar mosque in Jenin; “The mosque contains Hamas terror cells and Islamic Jihad terror operatives who are organizing imminent terror attacks,” the statement said.

(ahm)