This is the first launch of a rocket by a completely private company in Europe, which raises hope for the continent’s ambitions in the field of space.

The launch came from Huelva, southwestern Spain, after two previous attempts were cancelled.

The Miura-1 missile, named after a breed of fighting bull, is as tall as a three-story building and has a payload capacity of 100 kilograms.

The company said the missile carries a payload for testing purposes but will not be separated from it.

A video clip from the mission control room showed the engineers cheering as the missile rose into the dark night sky, screaming with joy and exchanging congratulations.

The first attempt to launch the Miura-1 rocket in May was canceled due to strong winds at high altitudes.

The second attempt in June failed due to a technical problem, which led to the takeoff process being halted with smoke and flames rising from the missile.

The airspace, sea areas and roads were closed around the launch site, which witnessed strict security measures prior to the launch.

Europe’s efforts to develop capabilities to send small satellites into space have become the focus of great attention after Virgin Orbit’s failure to launch an orbital rocket from British soil in January.