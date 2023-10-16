Rome was not built in a day, but the fall of the Visigoths and the Muslim conquest of practically the entire Iberian Peninsula were two processes that developed with unusual speed for the time. In just over a decade the Umayyad Caliphate not only conquered southwestern Europe but also laid the foundations for a presence that would last for almost eight centuries.

And how was this possible? With the help of a change in the peninsular climate, according to a new study carried out by a team of researchers in which both experts from the Andalusian Institute of Earth Sciences have worked. Specifically, it would have been a process of aridification that would have condemned the Visigothic culture.

As the authors observed, between the middle of the 5th and the middle of the 10th, A series of droughts seriously affected the peninsula’s agriculture and with this they contributed to political instability in the region, first to the Visigothic culture, ultimately causing its fall; and later to Al Andalus, both the Umayyad Caliphate and its successor in the region, the Emirate of Córdoba.

The authors based their analysis on a paleoclimatic study of the peninsula. To do this, they studied fossilized pollen in a hundred points in the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands (and another seven in Morocco). Specifically, they turned to plants from the genus Artemisia (to which mugwort or Artemisia vulgaris belongs).

These are plants that adapt better to dry conditions, which means that periods of aridity are characterized by leaving a higher concentration of this type of pollen in the fossil record. Details of the team’s work were published in an article in the journal Nature Communications.

Combining the results of this pollen analysis with other archaeological, paleohydrological and historiographic records, they managed to propose a reconstruction of the climatic events and their ramifications on the politics and society of the time.

Four droughts

Through this analysis they discovered four arid periods that affected the peninsula over a period of 500 years. These periods of aridity They included the years 545-570, 695-725 CE, 755-770, and 900–935.

The first of these periods coincided with a period of instability and civil wars among the Visigoths. This time interval partially coincides with the so-called little ice age of late antiquity, a cold period whose origin seems to be in volcanic eruptions that occurred in the first half of the century. There is also hissotriographic evidence of several epidemics such as the plague of Justinian, which could have affected the Iberian region.

The second period could have been the trigger for the events that would lead to the Muslim conquest. According to the record left by the pollen, The aridity of this period would have reached a maximum not only in the reference period but in the last 5000 years. This period is also known as a cold era in the late Middle Ages, prior to the warm medieval period, as well as famines and plagues.

The researchers point out that the Visigoths tried to adapt to the new situation and give as an example the construction of the first aquifer system in Europe, in the Sierra Nevada. These conditions would have caused the fall of the Visigoth culture and would have facilitated the arrival of the Arab culture, more equipped with tools with which to adapt to these new arid conditions.

However, neither droughts nor instability ended there. The rapid conquest did not allow the consolidation of the caliphate on the peninsula. The second arid period lasted until 725, but a third period began in 755.

This succession of arid periods could have been at the origin of a new series of clashes that accelerated the fall of the Umayyads and their replacement by the Abbasid Caliphate; as well as the emergence of a new power in Al Andalus: the Emirate of Córdoba. This relationship between aridity and instability would have also spread to the fourth period, which already occurred in the 10th century.

Changes in climate can have strong ramifications in many aspects. Even in the industrial era, human beings depend on agriculture for their livelihood and this depends on the climate, which is why great social and political events such as migrations and wars can be attributed to this.

According to the authors, this is the first paleoclimatic study carried out on a local scale on the peninsula. Studies like this could help us understand if climate has contributed to other similar events.. Although surely, few will be as abrupt as the fall of the Visigoths and the arrival of the Muslims in the Iberian Peninsula.

