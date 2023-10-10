El Hormiguero has started the week strong by welcoming Ilia Topura. The MMA Matador, as he is known in the UFC, has returned to the set to talk about his career and life philosophy.

The Hispanic-Georgian has become the best Spaniard in the history of the UFC, and for this reason, he has been fighting for some time for this great league to land in Spain. Pablo Motos asked him about this circumstance and he could not bite his tongue: “I always believed (that it could be done) and that is why it is a fact that in 2024 all the Spaniards will see me fight in front of them.”

“Is it done and confirmed!?” the presenter asked him, amazed at the news that Ilia had just released. “Inevitable,” was the resounding response from the fighter who concluded by saying: “I’m going to see you here for the second time.” This has been the exclusive!