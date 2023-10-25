The service Amazon’s Prime Video continues to grow with the addition of more content and the signing of new agreements with renowned entities. This time, the company has announced that, in some countries, it is now possible to access the Crunchyroll service from its platform. In Spain we will have to wait until 2024 to be able to enjoy it, but it promises to be a major novelty.

If you are a Prime Video subscriber, you surely know that the streaming platform has a section in which you can subscribe to famous channels. They are, mainly, other services in the sector, with which the repertoire of possibilities to which you have access increases. Now Crunchyroll is added to those channels, which will make the selection of anime that you can access grow enormously.

We have to wait

The bad news, and what is not being discussed in all the media, is that this Prime Video novelty will not arrive in Spain until next year 2024. The exact moment that it is scheduled to be launched in our country has not been specified, but what Amazon has indicated is that, in 2024, new territories will be added to the initial ones. And taking into account the relevance that Crunchyroll has among the Spanish, where it enjoys great fame, it is obvious that they will not make us wait until 2025.

The users who have been luckier than us are those from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Sweden, who can now enjoy the presence of the anime service’s content on your Prime Video account. Of course, just because Crunchyroll is available on Amazon’s streaming platform will not mean that you do not have to pay the corresponding subscription. It is simply an extremely convenient way to unify content in the same service. And considering that Prime Video is not the leader when it comes to anime series, this change will be very welcome.

Otakus are impatient

In addition to how practical it is to have all the content unified, another of the advantages of having the Crunchyroll channel on Prime Video is that the subscription payment will be redirected through Amazon. No less relevant, promotions are always made so that online store users can discover the channels to which they have access, so we imagine that there will be some surprise or another when the anime service has been available for some time.

For now, at least in the United States, the rates that are available through Amazon are those that are already known: the Fan and the Mega Fan, which cost $8 and $10 respectively. In Spain, these plans have a price of 4.99 euros and 6.49 euros. Therefore, we assume that the version of Crunchyroll with ads, by mere logic, would be left out of the equation of the possibilities available on Prime Video. None of these accounts have ads, but Mega Fan adds the possibility of downloading content. What they have said from Amazon is that they are planning to incorporate some additional benefits for users who subscribe to Crunchyroll through Prime Video, but we will have to wait to find out what exactly they are thinking about.

Crunchyroll has been very satisfied with bringing its platform to Prime Video in the form of a channel, since they believe it will be a very convenient way to be able to reach more people who want to watch anime. They are right, given that, until now, many streaming services have opted for this philosophy to gain more subscribers. Let’s not forget that Prime Video has a really varied selection of channels. In Spain, for example, it is possible to subscribe to the DAZN, FlixOlé, Atresplayer, MGM+ or Mubi channels, to name just a few. The arrival of Crunchyroll, which has more than 1,000 series and more than 20,000 hours of content, will be great for you.