The video game industry is not experiencing one of its best moments in the workplace.

Many video game companies have carried out layoffs this year

Many consider that 2023 is being the best year in the video game industry due to the multiple releases that are arriving, and this end of the year aims to further expand the extensive catalog available in this twelve-month period. However, it seems that workers are not being rewarded as they deserve in many cases, since the most recent case of layoffs at Telltale Games has done nothing more than increase the number of people laid off within the sector.

And there have been many cases of layoffs in studies and companies that we have seen throughout the year, since relatively recently we also learned that Naughty Dog has carried out a series of layoffs in its staff that have questioned the state of the development of their video games, especially all those with The Last of Us. And although it must be said that in many cases these dismissals are due to the termination of contracts that are not renewed, the truth is that They have already exceeded 6,100.

September has been the worst month of the year according to this report

Under this premise, a recent study has revealed that more than 6,100 workers would have lost their jobs, being that the reasons range from dismissal to the closure of the studio in which they were located. This is something that has been reported by technical artist Farhan Noor, who has been investigating this matter since the beginning of the year and who has announced that September has been the worst monthsince 17 companies cut their staff, being the highest figure of the year.

It should be noted that the reasons for carrying out these layoffs according to analysts are varied, with many attributing it to the economic slowdown and rising production costs. Be that as it may, although we cannot put the complete list because it would be too long, know that more than 100 different studios and companies have carried out these layoffs, including some relevant names on the list such as:

Telltale GamesTwitchNaughty DogTeam17Creative AssemblyEpic GamesBlizzard EntertainmentRobloxCrystal DynamicsBioWareCD Projekt RedDaedalic EntertainmentNianticEmbracer GroupUbisoftPlaionUnityReady at DawnBungieGameLoftEAMetaRiot GamesBethesda Game StudiosThe Coalition343 Studios

It is also worth mentioning that This figure is indicativesince many studies have refused to give the number of layoffs, so it is quite likely that these have gone even higher.

