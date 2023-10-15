It seems reasonable that those who have more money contribute a greater percentage to the society in which they live to correct inequalities and contribute to a fairer distribution of wealth. However, things about tax systems, billionaires in the United States in 1960 bore a tax rate of 91% compared to the 37% they bear on average in 2023.

More than a decade ago, Warren Buffett pointed out in the New York Times that the ultra-rich like him were paying less taxes than their own employees and called for more supportive regulatory measures for the great fortunes. The tax scheme has not changed excessively, which has caused a greater gap between the richest and the rest of the population.

Billionaires bearing less tax burden than the poorest. It may sound impressive that a millionaire in the United States pays hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes. However, it is not so if we take into account that the tax rate applied to the 400 largest fortunes in the United States was, on average, 23%, compared to the 24.2% average paid by the most impoverished citizens. as pointed out in The Washington Post.

According to data from the United States Congress, applying Warren Buffett’s proposal to establish a minimum tax rate of 30% for the ultra-rich would ensure that a large fortune never pays less taxes than an employee and would raise about $72 billion over 10 years.

This inequality has not always been like this. In 1960, large fortunes paid up to 91% of their income in taxes. In 2023, that percentage has dropped to a mid-range of 37% according to data from Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF). All this while, according to Oxfam data, the 1% of the population that corresponds to the ultra-rich have accumulated 50% of the total new wealth generated during the last decade.

Inequality due to tax reform. The main reason for this reduction in the tax burden on the ultra-rich has been the constant tax reforms that have been approved in the last 30 years, which have generated legal loopholes that allow billionaires to reduce their tax burden. For example, a large mortgage to cover the purchase of a mansion worth hundreds of millions of dollars would have a much larger tax deduction on the interest than a middle-class family gets on the interest on their mortgage for a two-story house. bedrooms.

The successive reforms have tried to ensure that average fortunes are not harmed, but in their efforts they have created a scenario in which billionaires benefit disproportionately, creating a significant gap to extremes such as the one published by the BBC, in which echo that Jeff Bezos had not paid any taxes between 2007 and 2011. Elon Musk’s tax balance was zero in 2018, while millions of workers had to comply with their tax obligations.

The wealth tax does not work on the ultra-rich. The imposition of a wealth tax is a measure that has been proposed by many governments to try to balance these inequalities. In fact, Spain is one of the few countries in Europe, along with Norway and Switzerland, where it is applied, although some autonomies have it subsidized.

Although this tax can be useful for small fortunes that base their assets on property. But it is completely ineffective when it comes to applying to a fortune of billions and most of it is invested in stock market assets that rise like foam, but also fall at the same speed. This means that we often talk about large million-dollar profits and enormous losses that, as in the case of Schrödinger’s cat, we do not know if it is dead or alive until the box is opened and they become effective. To this we add that many of the founders of these companies do not receive a monthly salary (or it is symbolic) so their fortune does not come from work income.

Even millionaires ask to pay more taxes. A group of 200 millionaires from around the world have sent an open letter to the highest political representatives gathered at the last World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos. In the letter, the millionaires asked for greater tax pressure on large fortunes to reduce the extreme inequality that is being created between the ultra-rich and the rest of the population.

Millionaires around the world have demanded common sense from rulers and investments for a better and fairer future for all. “As millionaires we want to contribute to that investment” they say in their letter. The problem is that the tax systems of most countries do not tax wealth, but rather the income they obtain from it.

No Spanish millionaire signs the petition. The signatories of the Davos petition come from different countries, highlighting names from the United States such as actor Mark Ruffalo, heirs of the Disney empire or founders of large corporations such as BASF. No Spaniard is among the signatories and the truth is that it is not strange given that, in proportion, Spain is located far below in the table by number of millionaires. The US is the country with the most registered billionaires with 735, followed by China with 495, India with 169.

In Europe, the country with the most billionaires is Germany with 126, Italy with 64, the United Kingdom with 52 and France with 43. According to Forbes, in Spain in 2022 there were only 28 people with a fortune above 1,000 million euros. For more than a decade, that list of Spanish billionaires has been headed by Amancio Ortega with a fortune of 77.3 billion dollars, and his daughter Sandra Ortega Mera with 6.9 billion dollars.

Imagen | Flickr (Fortune Live Media, Gage Skidmore, Steve Jurvetson)