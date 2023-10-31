Meloni government and the controversy over housing taxes, including the IMU: is active repentance possible?

The Meloni Government is once again at the center of attention due to the new taxes on housing, including the Imu confirmation. Many taxpayers wonder whether it is still possible to resort to “workful repentance” to avoid penalties. As with many other tax deadlines, it is also possible to comply with the IMU by paying reduced penalties.



The Imu: one of the most controversial taxes

The IMU was introduced in 2011 and has undergone several changes over the years. Until 2013, it was mandatory also pay it on the main residence. In 2020 it was merged with TASI. Over the last few months, however, the IMU has returned to the center of attention due to the expected changes in the rates by 2024. A Decree of the Ministry of Economy dated 7 July 2023 has given the Municipalities greater autonomy in determining the rates , being able to move within the cases established by the Ministry of Finance.

Deadlines and differences between Imu declaration and tax payment

For the payment of the IMU, the deadlines remain set for June 16th and December 16th, with the exception of the main residence. It is important to distinguish between the IMU declaration, which is mandatory only in the event of significant changes, and the actual payment of the tax, which must be made annually.

READ ALSO: Uninhabited or uninhabitable house, how to get a huge discount for Imu and Tari

Penalties for failure to pay IMU

Who forgets or pays late the IMU is subject to sanctions, which vary according to the delay. Article 16 of Legislative Decree no. 473/97 specifies the percentages of sanctions:

1/15 per day for delays of less than 14 days.

15% for delays of 15 to 90 days.

30% for delays exceeding 90 days.

The use of active repentance

To remedy the non-payment of IMU, it is possible to resort to “workful repentance”. This tool allows you to regularize unpaid or partially paid taxes with a reduction in penalties, provided that the Revenue Agency has not already issued a tax bill. The “worker’s repentance” provides for different timescales and discounts depending on the delay. Anyone who has completely failed to pay the IMU must do so within the deadlines established for the next declaration, otherwise it will be subject to a 30% finein addition to legal interests.

There is also a named option “very long laborious repentance” for those who have exceeded the twelve month threshold without paying the IMU. In this case, the ordinary 30% penalty is reduced to 4.29% (1/7), provided that the transaction takes place within two years of the original deadline. Even for failure to submit the IMU declaration it is possible to resort to “workful repentance”. However, for 2023, taxpayers lost the opportunity to benefit from the reduced penalties, as the filing deadline was June 30, 2023 and the deadline for facilitated repentance was September 28, 2023. In that case, it is no longer possible to benefit from reduced sanctions.

READ ALSO: Europe has said enough, the Church forced to pay the IMU. 11 billion debt

Subscribe to the newsletter