When a worker begins to reach the age of 60, he prepares for his retirement and therefore to receive the pension that corresponds to him. according to the resources you have accumulated throughout your working life. Close to this period, many begin to wonder how much is the maximum or minimum amount they can receive when they retire.

It should be noted that The pension application can be requested from 60 years of age, which corresponds to the retirement pension scheme at advanced age and also at 65 corresponding to the old-age pension.

However, before starting the retirement process, it is important to consider that there are basic points to be able to start this process. In accordance with the Social Security Law, the worker must take into account the weeks contributed, salary averages and retirement age.

Besides, There are two regimes that establish the law to which each worker belongs, On the one hand, there is the Law of 73, applicable to those who began contributing before July 1, 1997 and there is also the Law of ’97 in which are those who started after July 1 of that year.

What is the maximum pension?

According to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) The pension amount is calculated with a limit of up to 25 Measurement and Update Units (UMA), but it is important to note that the amount will be calculated according to the value of the UMA.

Likewise, to evaluate the amount of pension that corresponds to you, you must analyze the time you contributed as a worker, last salary contributed, age and, according to this, the law that corresponds to you.

For example, if you are in the Law of ’97 and receive a monthly salary of more than 2,000 pesos, when you retire in 2023 you will receive approximately a maximum pension of 9,500 pesos as long as you meet the criteria requested.

On the other hand, if you belong to the Law of 73, you have a thousand or more weeks of contributions and you have contributed two or three years to the maximum in modality 40, your maximum pension could be around 30 or 40 thousand pesos.

What is the minimum pension?

The minimum pension guaranteed by the IMSS is 6,223 pesos per monthHowever, that may vary based on minimum wage updates.

However, According to the Social Security Law, no individual who retires in 2023 will be able to receive an amount less than $230.26 pesos per day Whether you retire at 60 or 65 or if you have the minimum requirement of 500 weeks, you contribute under the ’73 regime.

