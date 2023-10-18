This November, the beneficiaries of the pension IMSS e ISSSTE They will receive a double payment, which will be used for the next year-end. Now, What day will they have this payment and to whom will it be delivered?

It will be next November 1st when all pensioners or retirees can see this additional deposit in their accounts, equivalent to 1 month for those assigned to the IMSS.

This payment is the bonus, which is delivered every year. However, those who will receive it are those who are registered in the Social Security Law in force until June 30, 1997 due to unemployment at advanced age or old age.

ISSSTE pensioners will first receive 15 days’ pay in November, although a date has not been specified; The other 15 days will arrive later, in the month of January 2024.

