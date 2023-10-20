Suara.com – PSIS Semarang coach, Gilbert Agius, emphasized that he will look for a new striker to face the second round of the BRI Liga 1 season 2023/2024. PSIS will move in the transfer market this half of the season.

This was said by Gilbert Agius at a press conference after winning the away match with a score of 3-2 against Persikabo 1973 in Week 16 of League 1 at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Cikarang, Friday (20/10).

“It’s not that I’m dissatisfied with the existing players. “However, the reality is that we see that PSIS needs a striker because currently only (Carlos) Fortes is a pure number nine,” said Gilbert, quoted by Antara.

The coach from Malta explained that the addition of the striker was more intended to provide competition for Fortes in the center forward position and also to anticipate if the bomber from Portugal was absent.

“It’s not that I don’t like Fortes, I’m happy with his work. However, up front there needs to be competition for strikers. “Then if Fortes is suspended or cards, then he needs a striker,” said Gilbert.

However, Gilbert did not mention which striker his team was targeting for the second round. However, according to rumors circulating, the club which is based at Jatidiri Stadium is linked with two Indonesian national team strikers, Hokky Caraka (PSS Sleman) and Ramadhan Sananta (Persis Solo).