Dive into the Dutch YouTube scene and you will be blown away with all kinds of crazy cars. From a gold-chrome collection to an RS 6 with the strangest widebody we’ve ever seen. YouTubers also like to collect exotic cars in America. One of those creators is Omi in a Hellcat, although we are curious whether he will keep this name after his lawsuit. The YouTuber’s car collection (including three Hellcats) is being auctioned by the government.

The person behind the YouTube channel has been charged with conspiracy, copyright infringement, fraud, money laundering, false statements to the bank, tax evasion and so on. The court sentenced the 36-year-old man to five and a half years in prison, five of which were conditional. He must also pay more than $30 million in forfeiture and more than $15 million to creditors. And so he lost all his cars.

The YouTuber’s big car collection

The car collection consists of 32 vehicles. We highlight a few; the entire list can be found below. The most striking car in the collection is a Lamborghini Aventador S. It is not very rare in itself, but its Power Rangers color scheme can certainly be called unique.

A car that also stands out is a Backdraft Roadster. Backdraft is a company that makes AC Cobras even more fun than they already are. In the front is a V8 engine from Roush that produces about 550 hp. How do we know this? The YouTuber’s video about this car is still on his channel. Retrospectively, it is quite fun to watch these videos. You can bid on the cars until October 13 at Apple Auctioneering, a company that, according to our sources, has no link with the iPhone maker.

All cars from the collection

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon (2020)

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara (2019)

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (2018)

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (2018)

Dodge Grand Caravan (2019)

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye (2019)

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (2016)

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye (2016)

Dodge Durango SRT (2018)

Ram Promaster 2500 (2019)

Ram 1500 Limited (2019)

Toyota Supra (2020)

BMW M8 Competition (2020)

Bentley Continental GT (2020)

Lamborghini Aventador S (2019)

Lamborghini Huracán Evo (2020)

Lamborghini Huracán (2015)

Lamborghini Urus (2019)

Acura NSX (2019)

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 (2019)

Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 (2019)

AC Cobra Backdraft Roadster (1965)

Audi R8 (2020)

Audi A7 (2019)

Chevrolet Camaro (2019)

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport (2019)

Chevrolet Tahoe Pursuit (2017)

Chevrolet Impala SS (1996)