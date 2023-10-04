We’ve already played Blizzard’s next big release. Warcraft Rumble is coming to mobile devices soon and to prepare, we’ll tell you what we thought of it after having played it in early access.

The mobile gaming market continues to grow more and more. Proof of this are outstanding launches such as the one that the company itself Blizzard has dedicated this 2023 with Diablo Immortal. Now, the company’s other great saga lands on Android and iOS with Warcraft Rumble.

Warcraft Rumble, el free to play who aspires to become another of those worthy representatives of his saga outside of the PC (just like what has happened to Mighty Doom) arrives on mobile devices on November 3but we have been lucky enough to try it before thanks to its early access.

What does this game seek to propose? Is it as addictive as the title on which it is based? Are there any news in the gameplay? We solve all these doubts and more in the following lines. The Horde and the Alliance clash againnow, where you decide.

Warcraft Rumble brings one of the richest universes to your mobile

We won’t beat around the bush. Once you take control of Warcraft Rumble you can’t think about anything else but Clash Royale. The bombshell that has been leading the mobile market with an iron fist for years has clearly inspired Blizzard’s new mobile bet.

Card-based strategy is the great asset that this new title plays while raising its own identity thanks to the universe that gives it its name. Yes indeed, Don’t think that Warcraft Rumble is just a World of Warcraft Clash Royalebecause there are interesting news…

The most important ones are manifested in the gameplay itself. This is as simple as addictive and consists of knocking down the opponent’s tower using units that are deployed from cards that cost gold, the main resource of the game in the game.

Up to this point there is no news regarding other strategy titles that dominate the App Store or the Play Store. However, Blizzard has been clever, as it has added two fundamental changes that give your game its own identity.

The first is the very design of the arenas. The maps are not a simple rectangle with two bridges, but have different lanes and reliefs. You have to move around the screen to follow your units… so you can get an idea of ​​the size.

Due to this larger scale than in other games, as our units head towards the rival base they will be able to find gold mines or chests that you can exploit to get additional resources (by mining extra spawn points that must be conquered.

We can also change the path our miniatures take, which gives rise to new strategies and battles. All this makes the gameplay feel as familiar (if you have played these types of titles) as it is new.

The second adjustment is the presence of a campaign composed of 70 levels where we find a number of references to the Warcraft universe, such as the MMO itself or Hearthstone. Fans of the saga will find a number of very familiar names and nods.

This campaign will gradually introduce us to the entire the extensive lore of Azeroth. As you complete levels you will gain new units ranging from great leaders to minions of all kinds. For example, we have claimed General Drakkinsath.

Be careful, we also have PvP (player versus player) combatwhich is always the one that generates the most bites, as well as events in the form of dungeons (in homage to WoW) with several levels in a row or modes that are on the way such as raids against great beasts and final bosses.

Unit confrontations respond to a rock, paper, scissors system: melee beats ranged fighting, this is powerful against air units and the latter triumph against melee.

At the moment we have more than 60 units such as bat riders, gnoll brutes, or characters like Blackhoof Tauren. All of them can be improved with a progress system that hardly changes compared to other mobile games, but that adds different abilities and uses.

Of course, we have a store where micropayments quickly stand out. They are not too abusive, but you already know that free games depend on these systems, so expect that progress is slightly linked to opening your wallet.

Of course, we can also personalize our decks of cards/miniatures with many strategies at our disposal. Basically, all the systems that we now associate with games of this genre within the mobile market are there with minor adjustments.

Chatting with Vik Saraf, executive producer, and Tom Chilton, game director, they told us that what makes Warcraft Rumble stand out is its fun-oriented gameplay, something that is noticeable shortly after starting the game.

The comparisons with Clash Royale are there and they themselves recognized it as a source of inspiration, but just like Mighty Doom or Tomb Raider Reloaded (which are inspired by Archero); Warcraft Rumble plays with an extra card: the pull of adapting a saga like this to the mobile market.

The first hours with Warcraft Rumble have been very positive and although the structure that prevails in the modern mobile game standard does not change, the small additions and playable differences that Blizzard has added to this RTS strategy work well.

It seems too early to judge harshly things like progression or whether it feels more frustrating the more hours you put in, but luckily we won’t have to wait long. Remember that Warcraft Rumble arrives on November 3 on Android and iOS mobile devices.