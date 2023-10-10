Speaking to TMW Radio, the former player commented on the moment Inter is going through

Stefano spoke to the microphones of TMW Radio Impalomeni he commented on the moment Inter is going through. The Nerazzurri are coming off a home draw against Bologna. “Inter don’t have a plan B when they come back. Something always gets stuck. It was seen with Sassuolo, it’s also confirmed against Bologna. One point in two home games leaves something to be desired. We’re only at the beginning but it’s a bell” .

“Inter have the presumption of being strong, but that’s also their limit. When the match goes badly, they must have the strength to react. Instead they always get stuck. And then they don’t have a plan B, they always have anxiety and there is no clarity to reach the door.”