The FBI examines Muslims and Palestinians in the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have interrogated and detained Palestinians and visited mosques following Hamas attacks on Israel.

Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, or ADC, said his organization had received multiple reports about individuals and mosques visited by the FBI this week. The Stop LAPD Espionage Coalition, a police accountability group, also said it had received reports of federal agents intimidating Palestinians and their supporters.

These interactions are reminiscent of the surveillance and targeting of Muslim and Arab communities following the 9/11 attacks, and Ayoub told The Intercept that these interactions contributed to a resurgence of fear among Muslim communities. “Like, ‘Oh my God, this is happening again, how can we protect ourselves?’”

The report comes after President Joe Biden issued a warning this week about potential “domestic threats” across America. “This is not a tragedy – the relationship between Israel and the United States is very strong,” Biden wrote on Tuesday. “In cities across the country, local and federal law enforcement partners are closely monitoring any domestic threats in light of the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel.”

In a press briefing on Thursday, Department of Homeland Security officials said they had no specific, credible intelligence indicating a potential threat to the United States, but they were monitoring “a range of threat actors who may be driven by anti-Semitic and Islamophobic attitudes, or anti-Arab sentiment.”

Officials also said they were monitoring potential threats in connection with a video statement by former Hamas political leader Khaled Meshal, who called for broad global mobilization in support of Gaza on Friday. Meshal’s remarks sparked speculation and mass hysteria about a “Day of Jihad” across the United States, with schools in some places closed.

Ayoub said that reports ADC received included FBI officers visiting a mosque in Texas to meet with leadership and ask about “troublemakers” in the community, and FBI agents attempting to question someone detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement two months ago. for green card issues. The man, Ayoub said, “never had any problems” before his encounter with ICE. Ayoub added that ADC received reports of the FBI visiting mosques in different states than partner civil rights organizations.

The FBI declined to comment specifically to The Intercept’s questions about the reported visit. “The FBI can never initiate an investigation based solely on a person’s race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, or exercise of their First Amendment rights,” an FBI spokesperson wrote in an email.

ICE deferred questions to DHS, its parent agency, which did not respond to requests for comment.