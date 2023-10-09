The 2023 season of the Italian Speed ​​Championship had an unexpected ending in the last event held in Imola, after a long hegemony Michele Pirro handed over the scepter to Lorenzo Zanetti. But the Santerno round leaves some traces of controversy, following the two races with controversial episodes between the two title contenders. In Supersport 600 Simone Corsi wins, while in the other classes the titles had already been awarded.

Superbike

Saturday – Race for strong hearts in SBK, made up of tensions and battles that lasted all 13 laps. Culminating on the last corner of the last lap. The winner was Lorenzo Zanetti, the second success of the season for the Ducati Broncos rider. Zorro was the author of a formidable start, starting from fifth position he managed to immediately take the lead. At that point a spectacular battle began with Michele Pirro (Ducati Barni Spark). A brawl made up of overtaking and counter-overtaking, where a good share of the Italian title was up for grabs. Right at the last corner the twist: Pirro crashed and first place went to Zanetti. The Italian champion managed to get up and finish the race in ninth position. Alessandro Delbianco (Yamaha Keope), good at staying close to the first two, finished second with Samuele Cavalieri (Aprilia Nuova M2) third.

Sunday – Everything happened, in a race full of tensions and twists. The victory on the track went to Alessandro Delbianco (Yamaha Keope). The title of Italian Champion was won by Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati Broncos). Rewinding the tape, the key episode occurred on the sixth lap, with Zanetti who, fighting with Delbianco, in an attempt to pass him went wide at the low variant, hitting Pirro (Ducati Barni Spark). Result: both riders in the gravel, with Pirro however managing to restart. Meanwhile Luca Bernardi (Aprilia Nuova M2) and Alessandro Delbianco were the authors of an exciting battle made up of overtaking and counter-overtaking for the final victory. Bernardi was first under the checkered flag, only to be penalized by one position for track limit. Victory in the race therefore went to Delbianco, with Bernardi second and Tamburini third, for a podium with two Yamahas. Pirro managed to finish the race and cross the finish line in 11th position. The one celebrating, however, was Lorenzo Zanetti, who therefore became the 2023 Italian Superbike Champion with a four-point advantage over Pirro. First Italian title for Zorro, in a season of two victories and nine podiums. In the general classification, Zanetti is the new number 1 in the Italian Superbike with 206 points. ahead of Pirro with 202 points. and Bernardi with 176 p. Manufacturers’ ranking: Ducati in the lead with 268 points, Aprilia 188 points. ahead of Yamaha 181 p. Among the teams in first place Barni Spark Racing with 215 points, followed by Broncos Racing Team 206 points. and Nuova M2 Racing 188 p. At the end of the race Pirro was transported to the medical center where he was diagnosed with a fracture of the left tibial malleolus. The pilot underwent surgery at the Modena hospital. Zanetti was penalized with a double long lap penalty to be served next season.

SS600NG

Saturday – The triumph was all for Simone Corsi, who with second place became CIV Supersport 600 NG Champion, his first Italian title. Montella (Ducati Barni Spark) had obtained first position in the race, only to be later disqualified for a technical irregularity. The victory went to poleman Andrea Mantovani (Ducati Mesaroli). Second step of the podium for Corsi (Yamaha AltoGO), who closed the games with one race to spare, in a season where he has so far achieved seven podiums and two victories. Third step of the podium for Massimo Roccoli (Yamaha Promodriver).

Sunday – Victory by Yari Montella. The Ducati standard bearer Barni Spark, involved in the world championship and present at the CIV as a wild card, achieved success on the track, finishing three seconds ahead of his pursuers. Second position for Andrea Mantovani and his Ducati Mesaroli, with the new Champion Simone Corsi (Yamaha Altogo), closing the podium. In the general classification Corsi is at the top with 213 points. with Pusceddu (Yamaha J Angel seventh in the race) at 153 p. Manufacturers’ ranking: Yamaha in the lead with 262 points, Ducati 197 points. in front of MV Agusta 139 p. Among the teams in first place Altogo Racing with 213 points, followed by J Angel Racing Team by Edafos with 153 points. and Promodriver 146 p.

Moto3

Saturday – There’s none for anyone. Vicente Perez Selfa didn’t mention the slightest drop in tension, despite the title already won at Mugello. The 2WP GP Project standard bearer, starting from pole, went on to win in his own way, alone and with a six-second advantage over the first of his pursuers. Tenth seasonal success out of 11 races for the Spaniard. Second position for Elia Bartolini (Lucky Racing Team), with Cristian Lolli (BeOn Cecchini) third, thirteen seconds behind Perez.

Sunday – Perez Selfa came close to having a perfect season. The 2WP GP Project driver also won today on the track, as usual in his own way, with an advantage of eight seconds over his rivals. The Spaniard thus achieved his eleventh success in 12 races. Numbers that speak for themselves regarding the strength of him and the Team. Behind him there was a three-way battle until the photo finish for the remaining podium positions, with Leonardo Abruzzo (BeOn AC Racing) second, Erik Michielon (BeOn POS Corse) third and Cristian Lolli (BeOn Cecchini) fourth. In the general classification Perez closes at 283 points. ahead of Abruzzo at 152 p. and Lolli at 147 p. Manufacturers’ ranking: 2WheelsPoliTo wins with 283 points. ahead of BeOn with 210 p. and Bucci Moto stopped at 45 p. Among the teams at the first GP Project with 283 points. followed by AC Racing Team 187 p. and WE Race-SM POS Corse 170 p.

Premoto3

Saturday – Triumph of Gabriel Tesini. The Pata Talento Azzurro FMI driver on Brevo AC Racing achieved his first success of the season in Imola, leading from start to finish. Behind him there was a battle down to the last centimeter of track for second position, which ultimately went to Matteo Gabarrini (2WP Pasini) with Cristian Borrelli (Buccimoto) closing the podium. In the general ranking, with Edoardo Liguori – new Italian champion now involved in the European Talent Cup – at the top with 221 points, the fight is for the second final position.

Sunday – Double for Gabriel Tesini, who can thus celebrate second place in the final standings against his rival, Cristian Borrelli (Buccimoto). In the race it was neck and neck between the two, with the Brevo AC Racing rider doing well, getting the better of the Buccimoto driver by just two tenths. Third position for Pierfrancesco Venturini (Brevo AC Racing) six seconds behind Tesini. In the general ranking, with Edoardo Liguori – new Italian champion now involved in the European Talent Cup – at the top with 221 points, Tesini is second at 158 ​​points. and Borrelli third at 129 p. Manufacturers’ ranking: 2WheelsPoliTo in the lead with 252 points, with Brevo at 199 points. in front of Bucci Moto 174 p. Among the teams, Pasini Racing is in first place with 252 points, followed by AC Racing Team with 199 points. and Buccimoto Factory 167 p.

SS300

Saturday – Endless emotions in the 300, with three drivers fighting for first position until the last. With a formidable overtaking on Vannucci in the low variant, on the last lap, Bruno Ieraci took the victory. Sixth success of the season for the new Italian champion on Kawasaki Prodina. Second position for the Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia standard bearer, with Mattia Martella (Kawasaki EE Squadra Corse) completing the podium.

Sunday – Sprint finish in the 300, with the victory going to Oscar Nunez Roldan. Second seasonal success for the Kawasaki rider Guerreri. Second position for Mattia Martella and his Kawasaki EE Squadra Corse, with the third step of the podium going to Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia). Fourth place for the champion Bruno Ieraci (Kawasaki Prodina). In the general classification Ieraci finished at 248 points. ahead of Nunez Roldan with 192 points. and Vannucci with 171 p. Manufacturers’ standings: Kawasaki in the lead with 280 points. ahead of Yamaha with 243 points. Team ranking: Prodina Racing wins with 248 points. ahead of Guerreri Racing with 192 points. and AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha with 171 p.

CIV Women

Victory for Sara Cabrini, title for Roberta Ponziani. This is how this first season of CIV Femminile ended, with the last race in Imola in which Cabrini (Kawasaki GradaraCorse) fought until the end to excel in the head-to-head with its rival, managing to achieve success on the track. Which however, given Ponziani’s second place, was not enough to achieve the objective. Triumph for Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Team Roc’n’Dea), who with today’s second place fulfilled her dream of becoming the first CIV Female Champion. Third position for Aurelia Cruciani (Yamaha Roc’n’Dea). The final ranking reads Ponziani Champion with 165 points. ahead of Cabrini with 161 points. and Barale (Kawasaki Pedercini seventh in the race) with 91 points.