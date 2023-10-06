Fatigue for the Lazio captain and therefore he will probably not be available with the Goddess

Muscle problems again. Ciro Immobile will probably have to raise the white flag on Sunday afternoon against Atalanta. The Lazio captain is tired and neither he nor coach Maurizio Sarri have any intention of risking more serious damage to his flexors. There is no injury, but Immobile cannot be squeezed any more. For the moment he has played all nine matches of the season, only entering the match against Milan. In all he was on the pitch for 679 minutes, for an average of just over 75 minutes per match. Now he will have to rest.

the situation

—

Against Atalanta he should be able to go to the bench. Sarri, however, hopes not to find himself in the position of having to let him in. In fact, if Immobile can rest, he won’t play even a minute, also taking advantage of the break for the national teams (his presence is currently in doubt). His condition will be monitored day by day, but Immobile, after the terrible last season in which he had to give up several times due to physical problems, does not want to risk it. In his place, against Atalanta, Castellanos should start, even if last year in Bergamo Lazio won 2-0 with Felipe Anderson centrally and with Zaccagni and Pedro on the wings. With the Spaniard being in excellent condition and asking Sarri to start after the winning goal against Celtic on Wednesday, this could also be an option.