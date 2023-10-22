The striker on television: “I still have a lot of things to do in the Biancoceleste. Bets? These guys need help, they shouldn’t be pilloried”

“Lazio is and will always be in my heart. Nothing will take away what is written in history. Saudi Arabia? For now I don’t feel like saying that I will join Roberto Mancini, I have a lot of things to do with Lazio and for now I’m enjoying this moment “. This was said by Lazio captain Ciro Immobile, guest of Silvia Toffanin on ‘Verissimo’ on Canale 5. “An interview of mine recently came out in a newspaper, probably what is written is different from what is perceived in a video interview – he explained in reference to a recent interview on his future away from Rome -. At that moment I was also a little disappointed by some criticisms, it was my mistake to have given importance to the very few who said this: the Biancoceleste people have never thought of betraying me nor I them. Furthermore, I would never say to leave Lazio in an interview in the newspaper: it is not correct and it is not in my culture of life”, clarified Immobile.

national team and betting

—

“We have this opportunity to reach Euro 2024: we are there, we just have to be positive and move forward,” Immobile said again to ‘Verissimo’. “Physically I’m fine now, the injury is behind me and now I’m just thinking about getting back on the pitch. I’m sorry I missed the last few games with Lazio and the national team”, added the Italian via video link from Rome. And on the recent betting case: “I believe that all of football has been affected by this scandal. We are aware that these kids need help. Justice is taking its course, they should not be pilloried. You can be wrong, the it’s important to learn. I’m happy that the championship is starting, so we hear better things about football. We feel hurt, it’s normal, with this sport we try to teach respect for the rules and values ​​of sport, but it’s normal that this is lacking in these situations.”