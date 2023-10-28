We have played Ghostrunner 2 in depth thanks to 505 Games and we bring you our impressions of this great second part of a great game.

Ghostrunner 2: immersive and bloody parkour

As many of you already know, Ghostrunner 2 is a first-person action game that mixes cyberpunk with parkour. This second part rescues everything good from the first, with a more extensive, complex and much more immersive world. That is, it improves everything good about the first installment.

We have the typical fights against the “putties” and against the bosses, of course, but Some very interesting options have been added like a motorcycle that can be used both in combat and as a means of transportation to cross certain more complex levels. Plus, of course, a variety of new skills and weapons, the ability to interact with NPCs from the Climbers faction, a level design that is more versatile than ever and offers different ways to play, all accompanied by a good and effective Synthwave soundtrack with new music from Daniel Deluxe, We Are Magonia, Gost, Dan Terminus and Arek Reikowski.

As the game itself says: “With interactive environments, neutral entities that can help you on your journey, and a variety of other upgrades, “Ghostrunner 2 promises to be the definitive cyberpunk experience”. And we very much agree.

Entering Dharma City

The story of Ghostrunner 2 begins shortly after the events of the first game, which we are reminded of in a video that, in addition, helps us delve back into history. Now, many of the levels are preceded by a visit to a center where you can chat with your fellow rebels, learning their stories and discovering more about the post-apocalyptic cyberpunk dystopia that is Dharma City.

We will meet new characters and others already knownlike Zoe, or Saúl the doctor, or Kira the scientist… It’s not that they are deeply detailed characters in their personalities, but their characters are more than enough to help us connect with the world of Ghostrunner 2.

In this game we are in a cyberpunk world, and the setting is great: the technology that surrounds us, the neon and vivid lighting, illuminating dark, gray scenarios devastated by society, is a 10.

Both the enemies and the sounds section They help a lot in immersion in the world. Furthermore, all this contrasts very well with the desert of the outside world that we will access almost halfway through the game.

Main features

Fast-paced action

Regardless of its difficulty, setting, or story, the heart and soul of Ghostrunner 2 is Fast and agile combat and platforming. You will become an unstoppable killing machine.

Cyberpunk at the heart of the game

The setting, tone, story, characters and music of Ghostrunner 2 continue a long pop culture tradition of celebrating cyberpunk: powerful heroes, monolithic villains, brutalist architecture, neon lights, dark alleys, themes of dissent, despotism and the struggle to define what makes us human, all set to a custom-made synth soundtrack.

Save Humanity!

Ghostrunner 2 has a stronger narrative than its predecessor. Players are entrusted with a noble cause: saving humanity, while Jack’s “brothers,” the exiled Ghostrunners, seek to destroy the last remnants of humanity. In this way, the story is used to emotionally involve new players, while players who already know the saga are given an interesting continuation of the Ghostrunner plot.

Gameplay

The gameplay is basically the same as in the first part– Quick strikes and movements that result in quick kills (those of your enemies or yours). The difficulty in this game is not too high, at least for a player used to platform games, or quick reaction games, such as Portal or even Overwatch (although Ghostrunner 2 is not a shooter).

Per se, The mechanics of this game are quite particular, which makes Ghostrunner a fairly original saga. Running on walls, sliding on rails, swinging on poles… It is not something new for many, but in this game it looks like something fresh and very well adapted and implemented.

As remarkable as that is, I also have to say that sometimes it is somewhat repetitive alternate between running up a wall, jumping, entering “bullet time” (which is something like a time slot in which the player moves slowly to give the player time to perform an action), jumping for an enemy, or Dodge it, and repeat.

We also found a great freedom of movement: You can see the paths that the developers had agreed upon or designed for the player. But we can also enjoy the freedom that the mechanics mentioned above give you: “bullet time”, running along walls and others help a lot when it comes to making your own path on stage.

Key game mechanics

One blow, one death– Players and most enemies have a single hit point. It’s a crucial part of the game’s combat and power fantasy loops. Instant restarts and frequent checkpoints prevent player frustration or feeling like they’re being punished. Extraordinary mobility: mobility is the cornerstone of Ghostrunner 2’s forward movement philosophy. Wall running, sliding, sprinting, climbing ledges, grabbing, etc. They allow players to engage in combat, strategize their attacks, and react with precision.

Special abilities: Ghostrunner 2 brings back favorite abilities from the previous installment, allowing us to gain an advantage in combat, and more new tools, allowing us to engage in combat in unique ways, including a new blocking and perfect parrying system.

Motorcycle combat– Vehicular combat is added to Ghostrunner 2’s combat formula. It adds a new look to the game and an element of pacing while still adhering to the franchise’s core combat philosophy.

As for the enemieswe find minimal variety: there are only 4 large classes (not counting the Bosses):

The 1st would be those who go to “melee”, or “melee”, which are typical enemies with medium speed. The 2nd category would be those who carry ranged weapons. Here we can see several, from ones that fire slowly and projectiles 1 at a time, to one that launches plasma for a while, to one with a machine gun. The 3rd group is made up of the opponents who use weapons created by a kind of hologram. Here we see some with a kind of very long whip, or some robots that launch a unidirectional slingshot with infinite distance. And in the last category I would place the enemies that allow you to make a perfect block. These are specific enemies that launch themselves at you with a jump or a lunge. This group is characterized by giving the player the opportunity to perform a block just before they hit him and perform a special animation to finish them off.

Graphics

The graphic quality, at the level of textures in fabrics, leathers, floors and reflections, It is the best we can find on the market right now..

It is true that some quality is lost in the expressions and the blood (in the “Bloody” mode), but the rest of the graphics and textures have a great level for a game of this generation.

Scenarios

In this game, there are little variety of scenarios. Basically there are only 2 types:

Los centered around parkour: In these scenarios we can easily see how the absence of dry land stands out. Just as the number of projections and recesses is almost innumerable. These scenarios tend to make heavy use of the hook, walls, and sliding rails. Although they do well to vary between the layout of the platforms. Even adding enemies, it is very noticeable that its epicenter is based on the character’s mobility and agility. The focused on battle: These are much simpler. They have platforms, obviously, but the difficulty of movement is practically for novices, it is usually a delimited area, with some empty hole or something like that, where enemies will appear, and sometimes even in hordes.

Number of items

Obviously, Ghostrunner 2 has expanded the number of items we can find throughout the game. We can find the types:

Scattered around the map: Scattered around the map, in each level, there are various items, from collectibles, which are usually from skins to audio notes to help us better understand history. Although there are quite a few per level (or map), they are usually visible to the naked eye although not all of them are well accessible.

Hidden: Without giving spoilers, I can tell you that there are many that we can only find with the help of the minimap that the game gives us. If it were not for this, I would not have been able to find many of the items of various levels.

Availability and formats

Ghostrunner 2, de 505 Games y One More Level, It is now available a nivel mundial para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic y GOG.

We can find it in the following formats:

· Base Game Edition (€39.99, Digital and Physical) – With the Traditional Katana Pack including two sword skins and two hand skins.

· Deluxe Edition (€49.99 Digital) – Includes everything from the base game edition, along with four hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a hand hologram personalized with your username.

· Brutal Edition (€69.99, Digital) – Includes everything from the Deluxe edition, along with the Season Pass (valued at €19.99, including a New Game Mode and four material packs, animated Skins (Swords/Hand) and Motorcycle Skin.

Conclusion

In short, Ghostrunner 2 is a good futuristic/cyberpunk action gameplatform, and recommended for players with intermediate skill.