While it is true that official application stores such as the Play Store are safe when downloading new apps for your mobile, from time to time, threats arise in the form of malicious applications that manage to infiltrate these stores and end up on devices. millions of users.

In a latest mobile threat report from Doctor Web, a set of adware applications that posed as games on Google Play have been discovered, which has made downloading them more attractive for users, and that They accumulate more than 2 million installations.

To contextualize and before mentioning the affected apps, explain that adware is a contraction of “advertising”—advertising—and “software”—computer program—and refers to programs that display unwanted advertisements on users’ devices.

These detected applications, belonging to the FakeApp, Joker and HiddenAds malware families, not only flood users with intrusive ads, but they also know how to perfectly hide their presence on the mobile phones they have managed to infect, so removing it is very complex.

As they explain, once installed, These have been hiding their presence by replacing icons with Google Chrome ones or by using transparent images to create empty space on your screen..

These are the cases that the report points out:

Super Skibydi Killer: 1,000,000 downloads. Agent Shooter: 500,000 downloads. Rainbow Stretch: 50,000 downloads. Rubber Punch 3D: 500,000 downloads.

Dr.Web

In other cases, Dr. Web dCaught gaming apps loading rather suspicious online casino websites:

Eternal Maze (Yana Pospyelova): 50,000 downloads Jungle Jewels (Vaibhav Wable): 10,000 downloads Stellar Secrets (Pepperstocks): 10,000 downloads Fire Fruits (Sandr Sevill): 10,000 downloads Cowboy’s Frontier (Precipice Game Studios): 10,000 downloads Enchanted Elixir (Acomadyi) : 10,000 downloads

Delete these apps immediately and follow these tips to protect yourself

To protect yourself against this type of threats that are increasingly common and manage to sneak into the official application stores, It is essential that users follow some good practices when deciding whether or not to download certain apps:

Reduce the number of applications you have on your mobile: it is vital that you install only the applications you need and that they are from reliable sources. The more applications you have, keep in mind that the greater the risk of installing a malicious application. Read reviews and check the publisher: Before downloading an app, it is important that you read reviews from other users. Additionally, you should review the information from the app’s publisher to make sure it is a reliable source. Perform checks: investigate, if you are suspicious, the application you are about to download. Check its legitimacy and, if possible, search the Internet for additional information to confirm its authenticity. Use an antivirus tool: it is advisable, despite talking about mobile phones, to install a reliable antivirus application on your device. These tools can help detect and remove threats before they cause bigger problems. Regularly update your device: as always recommended, you should always try to keep your operating system and applications updated. These updates, many of them periodic, usually contain security patches that protect your device against known and resolved threats. Pay attention to permissions: When installing an application, pay close attention to the permissions it asks you to grant. If an app requests permissions that seem unnecessary for its core function, it could be a red flag. A game that asks you for access to your camera is quite suspicious.

With all this, and as mentioned before, if you have some of the aforementioned applications from the Play Store on your Android mobile, Delete it immediately, since your security and that of your data would really be at risk.