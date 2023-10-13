Fmi, Kristalina Georgieva

IMF, interest rates high for a long time to come

“The times of global economic growth are officially over, it will be necessary to get used to continuous shocks and interest rates that will remain high for a long time” it is practically the summary of the latest statements by the number one of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva. In the words of the Bulgarian economist, there is concern about the extremely delicate moment of the global economy shaken by very serious geopolitical factors, such as the war in Ukraine and terrorism in Israel and, still under inflation. In any case for everyone, Governments and Central Banks, the number one enemy is always inflation and global economic policies must be concentrated on this because, as Georgieva claims “Price stability is a prerequisite for economic growth. It also protects citizens, especially the poorest members of society. After a period of increased public spending, the time has come to reinstate the fiscal rules.”

IMF, mediocre global growth forecasts

So, faced with mediocre growth forecasts, the Washington-based World Organization, national and regional economic authorities must monitor the banking system to ensure the financial stability of the system. Rates are expected to remain high for some time and this seems to be a certainty also demonstrated by trends in bond yields in the United States and the European Union, where markets are adapting in an orderly manner. “These continuing economic crises,” Georgieva said,they reflect heavily on the weaker countries which must defend themselves from the high costs of their debts. For this reason too it would be necessary to increase the funds of the IMF members’ quotas”. Also agrees with these indications European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, which noted how the Gaza crisis could negatively affect trade.

“We are under the impact of a new war. We are not yet fully measuring the economic impact it will have. It has human aspects and a geopolitical dimension and, therefore, could influence trade on a global scale. We don’t see a big impact on oil prices at the moment, but uncertainty is increasing and the economy is weak.” The only positive fact noted by Gentiloni is that Europe is weak but has not entered into recession. A small consolation that does not diminish the concerns of governments, analysts, investors and above all of people forced to deal with a complex reality every day.

