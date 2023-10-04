Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund

(Image source: La Presse)

IMF, the dramatic effects of climate change

“We must act urgently against climate change because, among other things, this will be the hottest year in history. The average global temperature will be 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels in just five years and this could lead to dramatic effects such as diseases, natural disasters and consequent lower productivity.” are the worrying observations of the International Monetary Fund. In practice, however, almost all countries are aware of it even if they act in this direction differently and this is precisely because of the “monstrous” investments that this objective requires. In fact, according to the IMF, gigantic financial investments will be necessary to achieve zero CO2 emissions in 2050. Estimates speak of a growth in public debt, due to these investments, of between 45% and 50% of gross domestic product (GDP), unsustainable percentages.



READ ALSO: Public debt breaks through to 2,811.6 billion: here is the recipe to stem it

IMF, climate change is the biggest challenge for world finance

This would require a system of costs for carbon emission rights, like the one already in force in 50 countries, and the adoption of a series of measures, primarily private financing. In short, climate change will probably be the greatest challenge for global finance. This will be discussed next week in Morocco in the annual debate between the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. According to the IMF, the annual investment for the 2050 objectives will initially be five trillion dollars until 2030, especially in the countries with the highest carbon dioxide emissions. 70% of this mountain of money will have to go to the energy sector to free the world from fossil fuels. According to a study by the International Organization, government debts around the world are 92% of GDP. This high debt, rising interest rates and weaker growth prospects will make rebalancing public finances even more difficult. What to do then? The IMF indicates some avenues. First and foremost a carbon cost system. 50 countries have already adopted it and another 23 are thinking of doing so. In the case of the European Union, there is a mechanism that is expected to be expanded in the coming years, also covering cars and buildings. The fund, however, emphasizes that “Carbon pricing alone is not sufficient and must be integrated with other mitigation tools to address market failures and promote innovation and the diffusion of low-carbon technologies. A pragmatic and fair proposal calls for an international minimum carbon price, differentiated pricing between countries with different levels of economic development. Carbon revenues could be shared partly between countries to facilitate the green transition.”

IMF, states face a “political trilemma”

According to the IMF, states face a “political trilemma” between achieving climate goals, fiscal sustainability and political feasibility. And everything cannot be achieved. For this reason, the Institution proposes “courageous, rapid and coordinated measures”, both in terms of expenditure and revenue, to continue reducing emissions. These also support “solid fiscal transfers to families, workers and vulnerable communities”. A balanced formula could limit debt growth to between 10% and 15% of GDP. For every year of delay, public debt could grow between 0.8% and 2%”. The greatest challenge is for emerging countries, which contribute 70% of polluting emissions. Among other suggestions from the IMF: greater efficiency in spending, revenue mobilization with increased support from the private sector. The IMF’s conclusion is that “no country can solve the climate threat alone. Even the public sector cannot act alone. The private sector must meet the majority of climate financing needs, but everyone must act together.”

Subscribe to the newsletter