IMF President Giovanni Copioli wants to remember Massimo Sironi, who recently passed away due to illness. Condolences to the Sironi family also from our editorial team.

October 19, 2023

In huddling around the Sironi family and to the many friends of Massimoil IMF President Giovanni Copioli wants to remember his important figure with these words:

“The passing of Massimo Sironi it touched me deeply. The courage and determination with which he fought the disease that had struck him are an example and represent his true spirit: combative and proactive. Men like him personified the purest passion for our world. With his work Massimo it was crucial for the development of motorcycling everything, not only in his Scuderia Norelli, but everywhere also on an international level.

On the occasion of the 2022 Valli Bergamasche Revival, we once again worked together on an important conference to raise awareness among the Authorities and Institutions on the importance of certain events, on the advantages for the territories and in full respect for the environment.

I remember how Massimo managed to involve the highest institutional positions with sincere determination; for him obstacles were walls to climb, doors to open, opportunities to grow. In this I admired him as a true off-roader! In addition to the pain of his passing, Massimo Sironi leaves us a profound and important legacy that Italian Motorcycle Federation intends to collect and honor by carrying forward the requests and projects to which Massimo has dedicated himself with enthusiasm and effectiveness. We will miss him without a doubt, but I believe that even now, Massimo would tell us not to waste time and to start getting to work.”

