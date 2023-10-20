Grand Theft Auto IV is one of the most special games in the saga, which many fans even prefer over GTA V. What would a remastering with Unreal Engine 5 be like?

We are all looking forward to GTA 6 stick out your paw. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to play GTA Online (now with the Halloween events), or reminisce about old times in previous installments of the Rockstar saga.

Beyond the iconic 128-bit trilogy (remastered in GTA The Trilogy), the name of GTA IV continues to resonate strongly on the Internet. It was quite an event when it was released in 2008.

It is rumored that Rockstar could launch a remaster or port for current consoles, as they have already done with the first Red Dead Redemption. We only ask that, in that case, you take into account its two great expansions: The Lost and Damned y The Ballad of Gay Tony.

But, What if Rockstar decided to remake GTA IV with Unreal Engine 5? To ask that it not be left, and we have already seen what the new Epic Games graphics engine is capable of doing.

The user 12th Hour, neither short nor lazy, has tried to make a new GTA based on the ingredients of Grand Theft Auto IVand taking advantage of all the tools that Unreal Engine 5 offers.

Liberty City in 4K: what more do you want?

Recreating a game as enormous as GTA IV in Unreal Engine 5 cannot be easy, especially since we are dealing with a title from 15 years ago. How time flies, right?

But 12th Hour’s work is worthy of praise. Be careful, because it is not a remaster or a technical upgrade on the original game, but a totally new version. What’s more, we could say that it almost looks like a hypothetical GTA 6.

The first thing 12th Hour has done is create the new Niko Bellic. Replacing the original model created with the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE), we now find a more realistic character in line with our times.

One of the most important pillars of GTA 4 are its locations. You already know that Liberty City is a fictional version of New Yorkbut which recreates all its monuments and emblematic places.

Thus, this user reimagines Time Square, the statue of Libertyand other areas where GTA IV missions take place.

We noticed a big difference, because Time Square looks like it does today, while GTA IV showed a version corresponding to 2008. Things have changed a lot in these 15 years.

Unreal Engine 5 continues to leave us speechless. Version 5.3 is currently available, which may make this forest fire even more realistic… if that’s possible, of course.

we would love to see un remake de GTA IVor at least, a remastered version with its two DLC for current consoles. We’ll see if Rockstar fulfills our wishes or not, but for now we have to settle for the GTA Online Halloween events in GTA V.