ETFs are the new darling of the crypto sector. These listed investment funds that are traded on secondary stock markets have recently received the support of Justice and there is considerable confidence that regulators will end up accepting them. This has made ETFs (‘exchange-traded funds’) of Bitcoin soar, in turn boosting the price of the cryptocurrency itself.

Because as has been the trend in recent years, the moment something seems to have traction, all investors look at it. A vicious cycle that is now occurring with ETFs.

A court victory triggers interest in ETFs. A United States court confirmed that the SEC’s decision on ETFs was arbitrary, since it considered that there is practically no difference between “holding Bitcoins” and “investing in Bitcoins.” Two financial products “closely correlated” and that a priori make it “difficult to manipulate the price of Bitcoin.”

This victory for the defenders of these Bitcoin exchange-traded funds suggests that the SEC, the American regulatory body, will end up accepting them. And interest has skyrocketed.

And the price of Bitcoin notices it. For comparison, since the end of August, when the judge’s decision was known, bitcoin has increased its market value by about $170 billion. Bitcoin has already exceeded $35,000, a value it has not reached since May 2022. An increase of more than 30% in just over two months, which Reuters points out is mainly due to ETFs and investors like BlackRock. In this time, gold has only risen 3.7%.

Waiting for the SEC to confirm the regulation of ETFs. Investors such as Grayscale and BlackRock have already made formal requests to launch their own ETFs. They are waiting for the SEC to give the starting signal. But small investors are also getting excited about this financial product that is based on Bitcoin futures. And since there is expectation about that future, the ETFs themselves rise.

These ETFs actually move very little money. And this is where the problem comes in. As described by the Financial Times, the existing Bitcoin ETFs today are very few. They detected 29 global ETF funds that are active, with a total of about $5.6 billion in securities. Of those, about $3.1 billion is based on Bitcoin, according to the ETFs themselves. The rest are investment funds and various undefined futures.

The Financial Times’ reflection is that the crypto sector has great hope in these ETFs, but the numbers indicate that their real volume is very little. Of the $170 billion that the Bitcoin market has grown in the last two months, only $5.6 billion is actually related to ETFs.

Why is Bitcoin going up then? That is, although analysts state that the growth in the value of Bitcoin is due to ETFs, the data indicates that the weight of ETFs is 30 times less. The hope in ETFs, what we could define as imaginary ETFs, is 30 times more relevant than the real impact of these exchange-traded funds on futures contracts.

Now it’s the ETFs, tomorrow it will be the halving. It will be seen in the past. And the financial newspaper’s notice goes further: “following historical demand, these ETFs will probably not even be revolutionary for the providers themselves. It is most likely that by next year everything will have been forgotten, when the next ‘halving’ arrives.” .

The price of Bitcoin rises and falls depending on the latest trends. These months are ETFs, a financial product that has received approval from the authorities, but whose impact is much smaller than the rise of Bitcoin would lead us to believe.

