The Energon Universe -Energon Universe- will be in which GI Joe and Transformers will coexist under the Image/Skybound seal, it will range from the already published Void Rivals along with the monthly Transformers series by Daniel Warren Johnson, as well as the future limited series of GI Joe: Cobra Commander and Duke

After many rumors throughout 2022, in 2023 it was confirmed that Image Comics/Skybound would be the publisher responsible for the publication of the collections of Transformers and GI Joe, which had been published under IDW. Since October 2023, the regular collection of the inhabitants of Cybertron is available on the shelves of American bookstores and in November that of Hasbro’s most famous military men.

Those who have had the opportunity to read Void Rivals will have attended the ccreation of the new universe of the franchises Hasbro, within the seal Robert Kirkman. In fact, this author in an interview stated that his choice of the first transformer that appeared drawn should be Jetfire, because it was the one he played with as a child.

At the last San Diego Comic Con, Sean Mackiewicz offered a few glimpses of this new shared universe of two of Hasbro’s most iconic franchises, now in Image Comics, where he stated that in the messages that came to him from the fans, many of them wondered how a Joe could kill a Transformer. Although there have already been comics with crossovers between joes and robots, although perhaps also in the cinema, Mackiwicz stated that the answer will be seen in the new Skybound collections.

“You can’t imagine how much fun it is to draw humans being crushed.” Daniel Warren Johnson, author of Transformers #1

In the first issue of Transformers it was supposed that Optimus Prime would have led the Autobots to victory. On the contrary, the fate of Cybertron is unknown and Prime’s allies have crashed on a planet far from their home world, Earth, where their enemies, the Decepticons, have also arrived, against whom they will continue their battle in a new scenario.

One thing is for sure, The Earth will not be the same after the arrival of these titanic beings, becoming another battlefield in the power struggle they maintain. In this scenario, new alliances are agreed upon and battle lines are drawn again. Humanity only has a hope to survive: Optimus Primethe leader of the Autobots.

The GI Joe miniseries: Duke and Cobra Commander

The regular series of the elite military unit that fights Cobra will not be part of the Energon Universe, but other series will do so in which the protagonists will be significant characters from the franchise, such as Conrad Hauser “Duke” or the leader of the terrorist organization, Cobra Commander himself.

Duke #1con 40 pages in colorwill be published in December 2023, with the artists as the creative team Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly y Jordie Bellaire. Being a specific work for this new Skybound universe, liberties will be taken to establish the origin of the ultra secret elite military unit known by the code name GI Joe. In this first issue, the protagonist will become the first soldier to have contact with an alien being and survive to tell the tale.

In this historyof the five numbers that the series will feature, Duke stands in the way of the alien, a fighter jet that turns into a gigantic robot –Starscream– which almost finished him off. None of his colleagues, not even his superior, the coronel Hawk, believe the words of the decorated army officer. Thus, Dukeembarks on a search for the truth for which no one has prepared or trained.

In addition to this miniseries, there are expected to be other three of characters GI Joe y Cobrawhere the relationship between humans and aliens is shown, such as allies of Autobots or Decepticons. One of those series, starting in January 2024, will be Cobra Commander which, in the words of Joshua Williamson, screenwriter of the miniseries, will be a horror comic about a master manipulator; the artistic cast will be completed with Andrea Milani and Annalisa.