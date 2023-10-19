“I am your fan: the party continues”, the new season of “I am your fan”, will premiere exclusively on Star+ on November 15, with eight unreleased episodes. The series will begin after the events of the film released in 2022.

A decade after what happened in seasons 1 and 2 of the series, released in 2010 and quickly becoming favorites of the Mexican audiencein the countdown to the premiere, you can see the first two seasons of “I am your fan” and “I am your fan: the movie” on Star+.

“I am your fan: the party continues” marks the return of Ana Claudia Talancón (Charly), Martín Altomaro (Nicolás), Maya Zapata (Rocío), Johanna Murillo (Fernanda), Gonzalo García Vivanco (Diego), Edwarda Gurrola (Vanessa) and Juan Pablo Medina (Iñaki) in the skin of the characters they popularized thirteen years ago.

The new episodes find Charly (Talancón) and Nicolás (Altomaro) with the desire to become parents. Separated, Fernanda (Murillo) and Iñaki (Medina) They find themselves involved in circumstances that lead them to reconvert their bond., while Diego (García Vivanco) pursues professional success and Rocío (Zapata) feels overwhelmed by motherhood. Involved in varied circumstances, and facing various emotional challenges typical of adult life, the protagonists seem to be looking for the answer to the same question: how do you live love when you have new responsibilities?

The cast is completed by Verónica Langer (Martha), Luciana Miquirray Compagny (Juana) and the special participation of Dolores Fonzi (Marcela) and Julieta Venegas.

This new season is made up of eight 30-minute episodes, created by Dolores Fonzi and Constanza Novick, who also directed the series with Samuel Kishi. The writing team includes Fonzi, Novick along with Luciana Porchietto and Ignacio Sánchez Mestre.

FS

