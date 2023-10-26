There is no Greater genius in the horror genre than John Carpenter. The veteran filmmaker has offered us films of the caliber of The Thing or Halloween, so his status as a reference in the subject of giving scares has been achieved by hand. However, he himself denies such a title.

Although he continues to work in his favorite field and has just released Suburban Screams, his new series in anthology format for Peacock, he himself has admitted that he is more interested in other tasks; specifically those of any of us.

“Sorry, I’m eating ice cream. Look, I’m not a master of anything. I just want to play video games and watch basketball. That’s all I care to do. “I don’t want to bother anyone,” reveals Carpenter, who doesn’t hold back when it comes to showing his indifference towards criticism of his latest production.

“I made a small series. If you don’t like it, go to hell. If you like it, I like you. So that’s it,” says a director who also doesn’t mince words when explaining why he has immersed himself in the creation of Suburban Screams. “It was fun. It didn’t require too much of my time. It was a light commitment and I enjoyed telling the story. That’s why,” Carpenter points out bluntly.

The truth is that Carpenter has already shown his interest in the field of video games on more than one occasion, since he greatly enjoyed Fallout 76 and Horizon Forbidden West. On the other hand, he has also lit the flame of hope by being open to adapting Dead Space to the cinema.

