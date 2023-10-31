Ayla and Nebahat have made peace after being angry for a long time over Resul’s death. Berk’s mother accuses Doruk’s parents of killing her ex-husband, but it seems that everything has been forgotten after Nebahat saved her from being run over.

The two friends become friends again to the surprise of Akif and Suzan, who do not understand the reason for their approach.

After solving it, the two friends share laughter and confidences and Nebahat tells her that a few months ago she and Akif spent… the night together! What Nebahat couldn’t even imagine was that her friend… was going to betray her!

Ayla recorded the entire conversation, showing it, as revenge, to Akif and what’s worse… she decides to send it to Suzan!

“I want to unmask you both,” Ayla tells them while Nebahat cannot believe what the one she thought was her friend has done to her: “I trusted you.” How will Suzan react when she discovers that Akif has been unfaithful with Nebahat?

