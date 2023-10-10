Ahmet meets Suzan and the woman tells him that she is very upset because Nebahat fired Ömer for something stupid. The businessman is very surprised that she has made that decision without consulting him since they are both members of the club and he cannot do whatever he wants.

Ahmet goes to talk to Doruk’s mother and asks her for explanations. “You know that Ömer is my son, right?” Ahmet tells him. The man continues his speech by saying that in addition to that, he cannot fire a person just for not cleaning a table properly.

Furthermore, he blames her for hiring Akif again, without asking his opinion, so he will now do the same with his son. Nebahat does not like this decision at all and is left speechless.

Ahmet believes that he has done the right thing and is also starting to get along better and better with Ömer. It seems that little by little they begin to fulfill the promise of trying to love each other as they promised Mrs. Sevgi on her deathbed. I hope they have a relationship as father and son very soon!

