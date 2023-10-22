Joaquín Sánchez has put Sonsoles Ónega’s advice into practice and has gone out into the streets camouflaged to find out what people think about him.

After seeing the debut, Susana Saborido decides to rate Joaquín’s work as a reporter.

“I can’t give you a ten because he laughs even at a funeral, I’m going to give you a five,” Susana Saborido told her husband after seeing her first report.

His daughters have been left speechless after seeing Susana Saborido’s note to their father and decide to give Joaquín an A.

Novato’s wife has fixed her poor rating as a reporter and has given Joaquín Sánchez the highest marks as a husband and father. Did he like the ex-footballer’s wife’s assessment of him?