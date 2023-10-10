Ilia Topuria has been in charge of opening this week of guests at El Hormiguero. The MMA fighter, nicknamed El Matador, has returned to the program to tell how his climb to the belt is going.

On this occasion, Pablo Motos, who knows the incredible philosophy of life and sport that the athlete has, asked him why that is what he thinks every day when he wakes up. He, in a show of mental strength, has assured that he is not governed by motivation, since he is not always motivated, but rather that he always seeks to pursue the best version of himself.

“I’m afraid of not being able to see my best version,” he said before adding that every morning he thinks about continuing to sleep, but he prefers to get out of bed and fulfill his dreams. Incredible!

His ritual before fighting

In addition, Ilia has also opened up and told what the minutes before a fight are like. Apparently, as he has said, he tries to come out confident, knowing that the job is done and all that remains is to demonstrate what he is capable of. However, he always has a conversation before going out to the octagon.

“I have prepared my body and my mind to be the master of my destiny,” he says while also involving faith to try to achieve his goals. Don’t miss it in the video above!