Back and forth between Antonio Gozzi (Federacciai) and Acciaierie d’Italia

“We risk being on the rocks first of all due to the very tense situation that occurred with the aggression of Israel by Hamas, which opens up a very complicated geopolitical picture but Acciaierie d’Italia also actually risks being on the rocks. The private partner must decide what he wants to do.” The words of Antonio Gozzi, president of Federacciai, two days ago during the presentation of the Genoa Shipping Week at the Genoa Fair caused “great dismay” in Acciaierie d’Italia.

“I repeat that if ArcelorMittal – underlined Gozzi – which is the first steel company in the world, is willing to put money and management to save the most important Italian industrial plant, there is no better solution. And therefore if it doesn’t do it we need to change register. And time is running out because the deterioration of a situation in which there is no working capital, if they make few investments, cannot be prolonged much longer. It seems to me that the moment of truth and choices has come, let’s hope that we is a solution that allows Italy to continue to maintain this which is a strategic asset for the national metal processing industry”. Alternatives? “It is not up to me to indicate other solutions, also taking into account that the State is an internal partner Steelworks of Italy, so I would say that Palazzo Chigi and Via Veneto must take charge of the problem and must find a way to consolidate employment, consolidate the strategic asset, continue the decarbonisation process because if Ilva does not decarbonise it will close. We cannot sustain an extra cost starting from 2027 of 200 euros per ton of steel which is equal to the purchase of the CO2 quotas that will be necessary to produce that steel taking into account that from 2027-28 the free quotas will no longer exist” .

Acciaierie d’Italia expresses “great dismay” at “the continuous statements to the media” released by the president of Federacciai Antonio Gozzi “in which he criticizes the company, its management and ArcelorMittal, one of its shareholders”. The company recalls that it “is associated with the Italian Federacciai, of which Mr. Gozzi is president. As such he should, at least by statute, protect the interests and image of the company, as well as for any other associate. In fact Acciaierie d ‘Italy is the only member of Federacciai against whom Mr. Gozzi allows himself this level of criticism, at least in recent years.” “It is also surprising that – adds Acciaierie d’Italia in a note – Mr. Gozzi, in his public communications, represents having a profound knowledge of Acciaierie d’Italia when certainly, at least in the last five years, he has not had no opportunity to visit the facilities”. Acciaierie d’Italia “announces, therefore, with regret, that it is evaluating every action to defend its interests, even against the association involved”.

