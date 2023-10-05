CEO Morselli face to face with protesting workers

Former Ilva, the free-for-all and the government that stands by and watches. The situation risks worsening

There is no peace for the former Ilva of Tarantothe government’s decision to don’t invest and aim further ArcelorMittal has created a rift, on the one hand the leaders of Acciaierie d’Italia reassure: “There will be no extraordinary administration procedure“, on the other hand the unions protest and say they are seriously concerned about the situation: “A tragedy, nothing is good“. And as if that wasn’t enough, the workers of the headquarters in Genoa they ask about rediscuss the 2005 agreement and they threaten a general strike. In this all-against-all scenario, the situation for the former Ilva is becoming increasingly complicated and the company’s future is at risk. He tried to reassure everyone Steel mills of Italy with a statement in which “denies any initiative in progress for the activation in the next few hours of the extraordinary administration procedure as devoid of any foundation” Thus intervenes, with a note, the steel company owned by the private ArcelorMittal at 62% and by the public company (Mef) Invitalia at 38%.

“Steel mills of Italy reassures its employeessuppliers, creditors and customers on the continuation of company activities and confirms its commitment to defining a new collaboration agreement with Italian institutions for the next phase of development of the company having in the meantime completed the environmental plan established by the Hague in 2012 which made it possible to achieve objectives of emission levels on average 40% lower than European BAT.”CEO Morselli’s statements? A fantastic story of a painful and tragically different reality“. This is stated by provincial coordinator of the Uil of Taranto Pietro Pallini to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, regarding the words spoken by the CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, Lucia Morselli on the sidelines of an initiative in Taranto. Statements in which the trade unionist finds “all five traits with which the philosopher Vladimir Jankelevitch represents the phenomenology of fiction“.

And then there is the headquarters of Cornigliano in Genoa what he wants rewrite old agreements. Ligurian and Genoese unions and institutions – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – do not exclude the possibility of re-discussing the 2005 program agreement on the former Ilva di Cornigliano (now Acciaierie d’Italia), however, never fully applied, if this would help safeguard the employment and income levels of the plant’s workers. This is what emerged from the meeting between the trade union organizations and the governor of Liguria, Giovanni Alland the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucciheld two days after workers’ strike of the steel mill last Monday.

