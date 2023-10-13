The advantages for those who bet are anonymity, cash and tax-free payments. In case of disputes, non-existent protections. Everything now happens strictly online, via Whatsapp or Telegram

The case of Nicolò Fagioli – caught by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office betting on unauthorized sites – is just the tip of the iceberg. The illegal online gaming market is worth – according to estimates by the regulated Italian industry – at least 18.5 billion euros a year, despite the actions and controls of the MEF and the raids of prosecutors across half of Italy. The data were published today by Agipro.

9828 siti

—

An invisible enemy, difficult to identify and totally unknown to the tax authorities. The battle is fought with all means. The Customs and Monopolies Agency (Adm) is blocking access, from Italian soil, to 9828 gaming sites, over 400 more than last year. Analyzing the reasons why an illegal platform is chosen for betting, sector experts explain to Agipronews that the “black market” is always and only anonymous (on offshore sites the bets are not tracked by Sogei nor are they reported to the anti-money laundering authorities), with the possibility of collecting “cash” the winnings through promoters scattered throughout the area. The places where this avalanche of money is collected have for years been true “free ports” for players, with cash transactions in defiance of all national and international regulations – old and new – on money laundering.

technology

—

However, things are changing. Pursued by investigators, traced by banks and controlled by the Customs Agency, the “lords” of the illegal are increasingly relying on technology: stop expensive and too showy premises, enough with the “under the counter” in authorized places and with computers hidden in bars, now is the time for smartphones and iPads, managed personally by characters linked to crime. The “telephone bet” through Whastapp, Telegram or other even more secure systems is now a must for those who organize bets and for those who collect them. Always strictly in cash, of course, in exchange for a substantial commission on the collection. There is no shortage – in the range of tools available for “dark gaming” – of more “traditional” tools, such as unauthorized sites. However, the “About us” or “Contacts” pages of all offshore companies are often “blank” or with information that is too general to be useful to users. The player’s protection – in the event of a dispute over a possible win – is effectively non-existent, as the only point of reference is the company that holds the licence, perhaps based in a Caribbean country with low taxation and without too many controls on the authority.

Italian regulations

—

Quite the opposite of the legal system in force in Italy, which, Agipronews highlights, provides for a very long series of obligations for authorized operators and a series of guarantees – regulatory and financial – to protect players and tax authorities. A critical situation, which even Italians have noticed: according to research by “Noto Sondaggi” on a sample of 1000 individuals, 17% of those interviewed indicated that they know at least one person who plays or has played on unauthorized online sites , while 40% believe that illegal gaming has increased, especially online. Among the reasons for the growth of the phenomenon, “Noto Sondaggi” found the possibility of collecting untaxed winnings in 62% of cases, while 61% of those interviewed underlined the absence of effective controls. Finally, 72% of Italians require greater enforcement action by the State with ad hoc laws and interventions.

October 12, 2023 (modified October 12, 2023 | 10:20 pm)

