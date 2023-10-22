Ilgaz is not planning to throw in the towel. He is still very much in love with Ceylin and does not want to divorce her. He has now realized that he was very unfair to her. The prosecutor has just gone through the same situation that the young woman went through when she was desperate when she believed that Parla would go to prison for the murder of Serdar. Now he has been capable of anything when he saw his sister in danger.

Prosecutor Kaya realized his mistake and asked his still wife for forgiveness, but she replied that she did not want to talk about it and that her only wish was to rescue Defne alive. Now that the little girl has been found, Ilgaz tries again.

The young man shows up at Ceylin’s house with a bouquet of flowers to ask for forgiveness: “I have been unfair to you,” but the lawyer responds that her heart is still broken into a thousand pieces and that right now she cannot act as if nothing had happened. among them.

“Come home with me,” Ilgaz tells her, but Ceylin tells him that she needs time to think because now she needs to pull herself together to make the best decision for both of them. The young Erguvan tells him that it is not so easy to change and that in a few months they will argue again because each one has a different way of thinking.

Ilgaz leaves sadly accepting his decision, but knocks on his door again telling him to think about the divorce. The next day they will have to sign her papers and he tells her that he still loves her very much and that he does not want to divorce her. Will Ceylin think the same? What is clear is that Ilgaz is not going to lose hope so easily…

