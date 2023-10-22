A race against time to find Defne alive has begun and time is running out. Ceylin has received a video in which the Kaya’s little girl appears confined in a cold room… in 40 minutes she will freeze to death, if they don’t arrive in time.

Ilgaz and Eren manage to intercept several members of the mafia, after following a second chip in Salim’s jacket, and the prosecutor is capable of anything to obtain information about his sister’s whereabouts… he is even able to put an end to the crime! life of anyone involved with Defne’s kidnapping!

At the limit, prosecutor Kaya gets the name of the person who killed Salim and who is holding his sister and after showing up at his workplace… they discover a cold room!

Without thinking twice, Ilgaz opens the door and there… he finds his sister Defne, about to freeze to death!

They quickly put warm clothes on her and take her to the hospital. I hope the little one is okay and she recovers soon!

