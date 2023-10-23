The journalist and presenter: “The betting case? It can leave stigmata: Buffon knows this well. We need clarity, no more hypocrisy”

Busy as always (“There’s no hope, I can’t sit still!”), but capable of transmitting a rare serenity and awareness. Ilaria D’Amico has gotten over the disappointment of the closure of her Rai program (“It’s not a suitable place for me”), she is enjoying her extended family starting with Gigi Buffon (“Even if I see him less than before!”) and stays glued to the TV when the games are on (“And how could it be otherwise, with five men in the house?”).