We all remember its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most notable titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, it has been confirmed where it is located on the timeline. The head of Sonic Team, Takashi Iizukahas clarified this.

According to him, the game occurs after Sonic Mania and before the 3D installment of Sonic Adventure. Iizuka mentioned that the team always makes sure the story fits into the saga’s chronology:

The Classic series began with Sonic 1 in 1991, and Sonic Adventure marked the shift to the Modern series in 1998. So, in terms of the Sonic timeline, Sonic Superstars takes place after Sonic Mania and before Sonic Adventure. Every time we develop a new game, we always make sure the story fits with the lore.

