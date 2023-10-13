Suara.com – Dandut singer Iis Dahlia reveals the secret of her eternal youth. While laughing, he said the key was just friendship.

“Friendship is the tip. Really friendship, meeting small children. Even though you are called, you are still mamah,” said Iis Dahlia on the MOP Channel YouTube account.

Even so, this mother of two still undergoes facial treatments. According to him, that is also the most important part.

“Treatment is certain,” he said.

Usually, Iis Dahlia goes to a beauty clinic for treatment once a month. For an old woman, she felt a good effect on her face.

“I’m one of the brand ambassadors for a beauty clinic. Every month I go there, and it turns out it’s really worth it for people my age,” said Iis Dahlia.

The Black Umbrella singer does not deny spending a lot of money on one treatment.

“There must be a budget and it is expensive,” he explained.

It’s just that the care taken by Iis Dahlia is fairly standard.

“I’ve had Botox three times before. I only had treatments, not fillers. At least I had laser,” said Iis Dahlia.