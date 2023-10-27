Whichever edition of Hogwarts Legacy you buy for Nintendo Switch, you will have to make an additional mandatory download. Accio, MicroSD

Although wrapped in the most absolute silence, and without any publicity, the launch of Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch. We recently saw the first images of this version, which has a really good finish. Now, it has been revealed that it is necessary to make a extra download if you buy Hogwarts Legacy for Switch both physically and digitally.

Portkey Games, responsible for the development of the video game, have explained it on their support website. They explain that The Hogwarts Legacy cartridge is approximately 7 GB in size and that, therefore, when you start playing on Switch you will need a additional and mandatory download of 8 GB. Additionally, those who want the extra language packs will have to download 1.5 GB more.

On the other hand, those who buy the new Harry Potter game for Switch on digital, will need a total of 15 GB of space on the console by combining the base game with the mandatory launch patch. Likewise, each separate extra language pack takes up an additional 1.5 GB.

So, this is the free space you need on your Nintendo Switch To play Hogwarts Legacy:

Physical version – 8 GB download + 1.5 GB per additional language pack.

Digital version – 15 GB download + 1.5 GB per additional language pack.

And you, In what format are you going to buy it? Will you wait for the analysis to come out before going after him or do you think he has the makings of being one of the impossible Switch ports? The release date is scheduled for next November 14, 2023.

Fuente