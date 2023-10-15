A few years ago, in its quest to create a radiation shield to protect manned spacecraft on missions to space, NASA published a surprising advertisement seeking experts in an unusual discipline: the art of origami.

They wanted to create a device that was sufficiently folded and compact so that when it landed on a planet it could expand and provide maximum efficiency and protection. “Origami is a natural fit for many issues related to space deployability,” said Robert J. Lang, origami artist and former NASA physicist.

After the announcement, people who are fond of paper figures began to send requests accompanied by their designs to be part of the project. But this was not going to be the first or the last that space engineers turned to Japanese art for inspiration. Among other previous projects, NASA also announced that together with Brigham Young University it was creating an origami-inspired folding radiator that would allow controlling the rate of heat loss by changing its shape.

But this centuries-old art of paper folding has many scientific applications beyond space. The science behind fold patterns has opened up surprising possibilities for manipulating the shape, movement and properties of all kinds of materials: face mask filters, car airbags, robots, vascular stents and even living cells.

The art of origami has existed in Japan since the 17th century, although there are studies that establish its origin much earlier. At first, the models were very simple and, as paper was too expensive, they were only used for important celebrations, such as the paper butterflies that decorate sake bottles at Shinto weddings. As paper prices dropped, the uses of origami expanded to other uses such as toys or for lessons. geometry for children.

But in the mid-20th century, origami master Akira Yoshizawa transformed this discipline into a until, giving life to different animal designs, such as gorillas, cranes or elephants. With the publication of his first book in 1954, Yoshizawa made this art form more accessible, establishing a comprehensible language of dotted lines, dashes, and arrows that contributed to systems still used today.

But what interests us most today is not so much its artistic part as the way in which origami takes advantage of patterns of folding that actually exist throughout the universe, in nature, such as leaves emerging from a cocoon or insects folding their wings. However, for these folds to be scientifically useful, researchers must not only discover the patterns but also understand how they work.

And for that you need mathematics.

It is precisely these mathematical principles that make it applicable to science and industry. For example, the ability to fold two-dimensional structures into three dimensional shapes Complex but compact is especially valuable for space missions, where keeping payloads small is essential.

A team of researchers from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne in Switzerland designed an origami-inspired robot called Mori3 that could transform into almost any 3D object. The authors noted that they needed it to be modular and allow astronauts to use it for a variety of purposes in space travel. “Our goal with Mori3 is to create an origami-like robot, which can be assembled and disassembled at will depending on the environment and the task,” the team said.

Along the same lines, the satellite panels have also been inspired by origami, which must be able to be folded into compact shapes to be able to fit into a narrow rocket. and only deploy once the rocket has taken off into outer space. The first origami solar panel is believed to have been packaged on a Japanese spacecraft that launched in 1995. This was achieved using Miura folding, a method of folding a flat surface into a smaller area and named after astrophysicist Koryo. Miura.

Now, origami applications are even shaping medical devices. Ryan Geiser, who lost his grandmother to Alzheimer’s, along with researchers at the University of Cambridge’s Center for Misfolding Diseases, are using artificial intelligence to better understand protein folding that could reveal secrets about Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s.

They do this by comparing proteins to origami. “Just as paper must be folded into a particular structure to create a specific origami shape, in a cell proteins are supposed to fold in a specific way, so each protein can carry out a certain function, with sticky dots.” inside the protein that support the structure,” explains Geiser.

And also in the field of biomedicine. A team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has developed a robot that can fold to fit into a pill capsule. Once ingested, the robot deploys and can be guided through the digestive system using programmable magnetic fields. “Imagine a future of surgeries without incisions, without pain and without risk of infection,” the team commented. It already has a clear use: removing ingested button batteries from the stomach, a deadly danger experienced by thousands of children every year.

