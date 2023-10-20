If you have an Xbox and want to play Diablo 4 without having to break the bank, you can do it this weekend. We know that Activision Blizzard games are not going to enter Game Pass until next year, but Microsoft’s purchase of Activision is beginning to bear fruit and, a few days after the announcement of the definitive closure of the operation, one of the company’s great titles can be tried for free temporarily.

The important thing: you do not need to be subscribed to Game Pass in either of its two modalities to be able to enjoy the first hours of Diablo 4 for free. Until now, it was necessary to have a subscription to the now defunct Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass to be able to try the titles included in the Free Play Days that Xbox usually offers during the weekends, but with Diablo 4 A novelty is introduced: timed test games.

We have already seen these timed tests in other services, such as EA Play. In this case, and until next October 22, any Xbox user can play Diablo 4 for 10 hours without any additional cost. Perfect to take a good bite and take advantage of the opportunity to see how the second season of the game is, just released on October 17.

More free games for this weekend on Xbox

In addition to Diablo 4and also until October 22, Xbox offers the possibility of playing NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator y Hokko Life. In this case, as is usually the case on Free Play Days, it is necessary to have an active subscription to Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate.

Once this period of Free Play Days has ended, you will no longer have access to all of these games, but if you are interested in any of the games you have tried and you want to keep both the game and your progress, you can buy it at a temporary discount.

In VidaExtra | These are the 36 Game Pass Core games, their price and Xbox’s plans to add future titles