Suara.com – For those of you who want to travel with your family in a private vehicle, you need to check Pertamina’s fuel prices. The reason is, PT Pertamina (Persero) has again increased the price of non-subsidized fuel as of October 1 2023.

The types of fuel that have experienced price increases are Pertamax, Pertamax Turbo, Pertamina Dex and Dexlite.

As quoted from the official Pertamina website, for the DKI Jakarta area, the price of Pertamax fuel has increased by IDR 700/liter, from IDR 13,300/liter to IDR 14,000/liter.

Then, the price of Pertamax Turbo fuel also experienced an increase from previously IDR 15,900/liter to IDR 16,600/liter.

Then, the price of Pertamina Dex fuel increased from IDR 16,900/liter to IDR 17,900/liter. Furthermore, the price of Dexlite fuel also increased from IDR 16,350/liter to IDR 17,200/liter.

PT Pertamina (Persero) made adjustments to general fuel oil (BBM) prices in order to implement ESDM Ministerial Decree (Kepmen) No. 245.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2022 as an amendment to Ministerial Decree No. “62 K/12/MEM/2020 concerning the Basic Price Formula in Calculating Retail Selling Prices for General Types of Fuel, Types of Gasoline and Diesel Oil Distributed Through Public Fuel Filling Stations,” quoted from the Pertamina website, Sunday (8/10/2023) .

The following is a list of Pertamina fuel prices at gas stations throughout the province:

Aceh

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,600

Dexlite Rp. 17,200

Pertamina Dex IDR 17,900

Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Sabang

Pertamax Rp. 12,900

Dexlite Rp. 15,600

North Sumatra

Pertamax IDR 14,300

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,950

Dexlite Rp. 17,550

Pertamina Dex IDR 18,250