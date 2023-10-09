Lowi, as a Vodafone brand, maintains many of the peculiarities of this operator. Users who have had their service know them well and this is something that does not seem to change as the years go by. With what we tell you today about Lowi, the situation becomes complicated, since the operator is failing to comply with one of the European regulations.

Don’t try to install another router

If you had the fiber service contracted with any other operator, you would have no problem changing your router for another. You could go to Amazon or any other online store and purchase that model that can allow you the performance that interests you or that offers you additional features. Unfortunately, with Lowi you don’t have the ability to do it. And this is something worth explaining, since what is stipulated by law is that operators have the possibility of installing their standard equipment because, at the same time, they give customers the opportunity to install their own routers.

That is, it cannot be something that is definitively imposed. The bad news is that Lowi does not provide the data that users need to install the new router. Therefore, they are left without the opportunity to change it and have to continue with that of the Vodafone operator on a mandatory basis.

Lowi recognizes it

The situation is not exactly pleasant for anyone. On the one hand, there are users who, frustrated, find themselves facing a wall that they cannot tear down because the operator does not come out of her thirteen and He doesn’t want to give in. They complain and make clear their objection to what is happening, but there is not much to do beyond complaining and raising criticism so that it reaches the ears of the entities that can punish the operator. On the other hand, there is Lowi, who openly acknowledges that they cannot give this type of information as happened a few hours ago on social networks.

In this case They don’t explain what the reason is which has led them to make this decision, but there are users who mention that, in other situations, they have argued that it is due to security reasons. However, the community is quite clear that this does not have to be the reason when this type of problem does not occur with other operators.

@Lowi_es Hello, I would need to know my fiber connection data to be able to install my Asus router as the main one, how do I have to get it? October 9, 2023 • 20:02

To see more clearly that Lowi is making a mistake, you just have to access the Spanish Net Neutrality Report published in 2019 and find the mention made by the SETELECO (Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures). It indicates that they recognize that there are operators who consider it essential that their clients install one of the routers that they supply. They approve this practice, but they emphasize, as we told you before, that for this to happen the client must be given the possibility of installing a router of their choice. And not only that, but they specify that the operator will have to be the one to provide “the necessary configuration parameters.” Therefore, there is not much about the situation that is being experienced.

From what was mentioned some time ago by the relevant authorities, everything indicates that Lowi is already being investigated for this reason and perhaps it will end up being something that will change in a not too long time. That would make everyday life easier for a lot of people, so there are a lot of fingers crossed waiting for that moment to come.