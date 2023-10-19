Back in 1977, when Star Wars premiered in movie theaters, one of the most shocking moments for viewers was the entry of Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the curious Mos Eisley cantina. The place was presented as a garden of extraterrestrial races where we could find everything.

Although the objective was to meet with the charismatic Han Solo, the truth is that the catchy melody that played in the background was just as striking as the group that played it. A band made up of Bith, peaceful beings from the planet with the same name, showed a unique appearance and exquisite skill in playing instruments.

With the arrival of the LEGO: Star Wars video games, we had the corresponding recreation of the stage in block form and the aforementioned band was there. However, we can cause a funny reaction if we decide to go to the menu and turn off the music.

Indeed, the entire group is completely disconcerted, since their only function of entertaining the clients’ stay has been nullified. So much so, that they even lose the instruments in their hands, so they have no choice but to look at each other and cross their arms.

Furthermore, the Bith, despite having enormous black eyes, do not have eyelids and are not capable of shedding tears, so they cannot express all their sadness. Despite being a nice easter egg, Only a heartless person would dare to turn off the music in the Mos Eisley cantina with how damn good it is.

In VidaExtra | Ahsoka’s ending hides an incredible secret: what the statues are and why they are so important to the future of Star Wars

In VidaExtra | Star Wars Nightsisters: who are these powerful witches that appear in the Ahsoka series

In VidaExtra | All the times the Indiana Jones movies have hidden references from the Star Wars universe