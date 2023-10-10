In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple revolutionize the saga with their open world proposal. This Prime Day, Amazon invites you to immerse yourself in the Paldea region at an irresistible price.

There is something magical about the Pokémon games that has captivated generations since their creation. From the first cartridges on Game Boy to the latest adventures on Nintendo Switch, the saga has taken us to different regions, meet hundreds of Pokémon and live unforgettable adventures.

If you are a fan of this universe, or if you have been away for a while and are looking for the perfect excuse to return, read on: Pokémon Scarlet y Purple Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple: the revolution in the saga

Coming directly to the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple mark a milestone in the history of the saga. Because? Because they are the first open world RPG in the Pokémon universe. Imagine being able to walk through Paldea, a region inspired by the rich and diverse culture of Spain, discovering Pokémon in every corner, training them, and living the adventure at your own pace.

And yes, while you enjoy this new and exciting world, you will still have those classic moments that we love so much: trading Pokémon with your friends, battling and, of course, trying to catch them all.

Discover Paldea like never before

Paldea It will surprise you. The landscapes of her, inspired by iconic corners of Spain, they will invite you to explore every millimeter of the region. And there is no single way to do it. This installment gives you the freedom to decide how and when you want to advance the story. Feel free to explore, meet the inhabitants and, of course, find and train the Pokémon that hide in every corner.

Furthermore, in this exciting world you will be able to face new challenges, perfect your skills as a trainer and discover stories that will make you see the Pokémon universe with different eyes.

More fun with friends

One of the great additions to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple is its multiplayer mode. Who said being a Pokémon trainer was a lonely task? Now, you can explore Paldea with up to three friends. Not only will you be able to exchange and fight together, but also discover together the secrets that this region keeps. Fun is guaranteed!

And as is tradition, at the beginning of your adventure, you will have to choose your starting Pokémon companion. In Paldea, these are: Sprigatitethe cute plant Pokémon; Fuecoco, fiery and charismatic fire type; and Quaxly, the elegant water Pokémon. Choose well, because it will be your adventure companion!

Get it on Prime Day!

On Amazon Prime Day, you can get both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple

In short, if you consider yourself a true Pokémon fan, or if you are simply looking for an exciting new adventure for your Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple are the perfect choice.

