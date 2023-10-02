Cybercrime is growing and has more and more methods for its scams. Bizum is not without dangers.

Scams evolve as quickly as the technologies we use. A new modality has caught the attention of many users of Bizum. If you suddenly see a deposit of 10 euros in your account from an unknown sender, be careful! It could be the start of a scam attempt.

The scheme is subtle and effective. First, the scammer sends a small amount, such as 10 euros, to a random user of Bizum. After sending, he contacts the victim claiming that she made a mistake and asks for the money back.

Some think that it is little money, it is better to return it and avoid problems. But therein lies the danger. The return of the money can give them access to banking details that they could use to commit larger frauds.

Cybercrime, in its various forms, seeks to take advantage of the trust or lack of knowledge of users. Therefore, it is essential to inform yourself, be skeptical and, if in doubt, seek advice.

A real case of scam

Hugo Ballester, editor of COPE’s Game Time, shared a personal experience about this deception. Received 10 euros from a stranger and then a message explaining the error. Something about the story didn’t add up, so she decided to investigate.

After consulting with your bank, confirmed his suspicions: he was being the target of an attempted scam. As Ballester shared: “They told me at the bank that they could clone my account. Even if it is a small amount, it should never be returned because it could give them access to more information.”

If you receive money from a stranger and they ask you for it back, it is best not to act hastily.

Do not make any returns without first consulting your bank. Banking entities can advise you on these issues and, if necessary, take action against possible scammers. For greater security, consult the official Bizum recommendations.