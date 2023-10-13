This year, the promising new series from the creator of the successful Years and Years starring Helena Bonham Carter arrives in the Filmin Nolly catalogue.

Although its field is mainly that of films, for some time now Filmin has been adding to its catalog series of the most interesting television.

One of its upcoming novelties, as the platform itself has just announced through a press release, is Nolly, the new miniseries made by Russell T. Daviescreator of the hit Years and Years and showrunner of Doctor Who, who has returned for the series’ 60th anniversary.

What Nolly is about, the new thing from the creator of Years and Years

Under the direction of Peter Hoar (The Last of Us, The Umbrella Academy, It’s a Sin) y con Helena Bonham Carter (Enola Holmes 2, Ocean’s 8, The Cleaner) leading the cast, Nolly is a biographical drama series that follows the reign and fall of Noele Gordon, who was a long-time ITV soap star.

As detailed in its description, the series that arrives in the catalog of of the movie is “a rise and fall tale about the less gentle side of fame” from the point of view of the unique British soap actress.

Apart from Helena Bonham Carter, they make up the cast of Nolly Bethany Antonia (The House of the Dragon, Stay by my side, Thirst for revenge), Max Brown (Downton Abbey, That Good Night), Con O’Neill (Our flag means death, The Batman), Antonia Bernath (Dickensian, Stalled), Emily Butcher (My Sister’s Bones) y Mark Gatiss (Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1), among others.

The miniseries that joins Filmin has a soundtrack by Blair Mowat and is produced by Quay Street Productions.

Nolly premieres in the Filmin catalog on November 7, 2023. Are you looking forward to watching the new series from the creator of Years and Years?